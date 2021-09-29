24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
The St. Regis San Francisco names new General Manager

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
The St. Regis San Francisco announced the appointment of Roger Huldi as new General Manager
Written by Harry Johnson

A professionally trained chef, Huldi’s path to the hospitality industry was by way of culinary leadership roles in five-star, luxury properties, first in his native Switzerland and then in Australia, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Bond University.

  • The St. Regis San Francisco announced the appointment of Roger Huldi as new General Manager.
  • Huldi is a highly accomplished hospitality operations leader known for developing innovative and progressive programming and initiatives.
  • Huldi is a seasoned industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience working with Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Huldi to the position of general manager.  A highly accomplished hospitality operations leader known for developing innovative and progressive programming and initiatives, Huldi is a seasoned industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience working with Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

The St. Regis San Francisco

Huldi joins The St. Regis San Francisco after an eight-year tenure as general manager of W San Francisco, where he led the property to LEED Platinum Certification and introduced dynamic and now globally adapted programming.  In recognition of Huldi’s leadership, the American Hotel and Lodging Association named W San Francisco the 2016 Hotel of the Year.

“I’m honored to step into the general manager role at The St. Regis San Francisco, renowned throughout the world for its gracious elegance and anticipatory service,” said Huldi. “It is with great pride that I join the exemplary team at The St. Regis San Francisco as we meet the preferences of new generations of travelers while maintaining the exacting standards of the iconic St. Regis brand.”

A professionally trained chef, Huldi’s path to the hospitality industry was by way of culinary leadership roles in five-star, luxury properties, first in his native Switzerland and then in Australia, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Bond University.  

Huldi is an avid mountain biker and skier, enjoys sailing on the San Francisco Bay, and is particularly fond of long walks with his wife on the Bay Area’s many hiking trails.  He is also a beekeeping aficionado, which aligns perfectly with the hotel’s beekeeping program and overall commitment to sustainable practices.

Huldi is an active board member of the San Francisco Travel Association, the California Hotel and Lodging Association’s Hospitality Foundation, and the Hotel Council of San Francisco.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

