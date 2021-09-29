The St. Regis San Francisco names new General Manager

The St. Regis San Francisco announced the appointment of Roger Huldi as new General Manager.

Huldi is a highly accomplished hospitality operations leader known for developing innovative and progressive programming and initiatives.

Huldi is a seasoned industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience working with Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Huldi joins The St. Regis San Francisco after an eight-year tenure as general manager of W San Francisco, where he led the property to LEED Platinum Certification and introduced dynamic and now globally adapted programming. In recognition of Huldi’s leadership, the American Hotel and Lodging Association named W San Francisco the 2016 Hotel of the Year.

“I’m honored to step into the general manager role at The St. Regis San Francisco, renowned throughout the world for its gracious elegance and anticipatory service,” said Huldi. “It is with great pride that I join the exemplary team at The St. Regis San Francisco as we meet the preferences of new generations of travelers while maintaining the exacting standards of the iconic St. Regis brand.”

A professionally trained chef, Huldi’s path to the hospitality industry was by way of culinary leadership roles in five-star, luxury properties, first in his native Switzerland and then in Australia, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Bond University.

Huldi is an avid mountain biker and skier, enjoys sailing on the San Francisco Bay, and is particularly fond of long walks with his wife on the Bay Area’s many hiking trails. He is also a beekeeping aficionado, which aligns perfectly with the hotel’s beekeeping program and overall commitment to sustainable practices.

Huldi is an active board member of the San Francisco Travel Association, the California Hotel and Lodging Association’s Hospitality Foundation, and the Hotel Council of San Francisco.

The St. Regis San Francisco offers 260 rooms and suites, all of which were recently reimagined by prominent Toronto-based design firm Chapi Chapo. The redesign also encompassed The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined, comfortable and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration. The St. Regis San Francisco, as with all St. Regis properties, is renowned for its signature Butler Service.

For more information about The St. Regis San Francisco and its many offerings, please visit here.

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.