Borderless Healthcare and Chef Bobby Chinn Roll Out New Healthy Gourmet Cloud

This new model of co-cooking is expected to overtake the current linear model in online cooking classes. Consumers are now more than eager to learn how to cook a delicious meal that is also healthy. The growing convergence of food, wellness and technology presenting an enormous unrealized opportunity for the hospitality industry.

“Allowing chefs to express their healthy recipes with wellness professionals and millions of homemakers is a breakthrough, both in knowledge as well as in presentation format,” explains Dr Wei Siang Yu, chairman and founder of Borderless Healthcare Group. “This new model of co-cooking is expected to overtake the current linear model in online cooking classes. We are confident that consumers are now more than eager to learn how to cook a delicious meal that is also healthy.”

“I am excited to be a part of Delicious.Health to converge gourmet culinary with food and health science know-how as a new genre of “meditainment” pioneered by Borderless Healthcare Group,” says Chef Bobby Chinn.

According to market research, the global health and wellness food market combined with the cloud kitchen and online food delivery market is expected to reach an estimated value of US$394.75 billion by 2028. As consumers gravitate toward healthier options and home cooking, Borderless Healthcare Group recognizes the growing convergence of food, wellness and technology presenting an enormous unrealized opportunity for the hospitality industry.

Delicious.Health allows chefs and food service businesses to connect and collaborate with health, wellness and food science experts with a multilingual food concierge support to create precision nutrition recipes for health-conscious consumers. The platform offers integrated e-commerce solutions for food brands to partner with chefs and to create branded culinary experiences where consumers can purchase featured products on Delicious.Health. It is also designed to allow consumers to co-cook live with celebrity chefs and to support healthy food brands to leverage powerful omnichannel marketing. Delicious.Health aims to converge content, services, products, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) into one cloud where chefs can connect directly with their consumers.

In the next three months, Delicious.Health will roll out a service for chefs to livestream their signature healthy gourmet recipes. Participating chefs will deploy a brand-new plug and play technology to make their own cooking shows or online streaming events. Consumers can sign up at Delicious.Health to join different online events. The launch of Delicious.Health is the first step of how this new cloud can support the aspirations of chefs to become an omnichannel food rockstar.

Delicious.Health will be debuting live co-cooking shows with selected renowned chefs including a series with celebrity chef Bobby Chinn to help newcomers start their own TV pilots. Bobby Chinn has established himself as a culinary rockstar across Asia and the Middle East, from hosting the award-winning “World Café Asia” TV series on Discovery TLC and becoming a permanent fixture on MBC’s “Top Chef Middle East”, one of the most popular culinary shows in the Middle East and North Africa.

Delicious.Health will subsequently launch its co-cooking platform where consumers can subscribe to live co-cooking events with celebrity chefs and other well-known health and wellness personalities.

More updates on live co-cooking events for consumers will be available at delicious.health.

About Borderless Healthcare Group

Founded in 2008, Borderless Healthcare Group (BHG) is a global pioneer in consumer-centric healthcare economy where technology, service, content, media, product and data science are made interoperable across a global eco-system of business groups spanning from healthcare, agelessness, wellness, precision nutrition, technology, media, bio-banking, cloud services, artificial intelligence, hospitality and investment. Most of BHG’s initiatives are world’s firsts and many are aimed at disrupting or transforming the existing distribution and supply chain of healthcare. For more information, visit here.

About Chef Bobby Chinn

Bobby Chinn is instantly recognizable as a media personality, celebrity chef and host of the hugely successful “World Café” franchise. He is now a permanent fixture on “Top Chef Middle East” and hosts “Keep It Simple” which launched in 2020. On his journey to internationally acclaimed chef, author and restaurateur, Bobby has established himself as a mainstay of the global food-channel networks and he is recognized as an expert on Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. Bobby is an advocate of sustainable, plant-based foods and enjoys curating new dishes to reflect these passions. He regularly features as a Guest Chef on the world’s favorite cooking shows and has collaborated with such personalities as Keith Floyd, Martha Stewart, Anthony Bourdain, Antony Worrall Thompson and Andrew Zimmern. Bobby also served as the former Vietnamese Ambassador of tourism to the EU. More about Bobby Chinn.