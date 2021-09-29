WTM Africa Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism New Awardee

andBeyond scoops the Reigniting Africa Travel & Tourism Award with its inspirational WILDwatch campaign. World Travel Market Africa’s “Reigniting Africa” category acknowledges the most impactful, story-driven and positive destination campaign. The campaign saw live streaming twice-daily of three-hour live virtual safaris to keep Africa alive in the minds and hearts of travelers.

andBeyond won the award with the inspirational WILDwatch Live Safaris campaign, which was established during the COVID pandemic in conjunction with wildlife broadcasting experts WildEarth. The campaign saw andBeyond live stream twice-daily, three-hour live virtual safaris to keep Africa alive in the minds and hearts of travelers across the world. andBeyond guides were empowered and trained to share their passion for wildlife and conservation on camera.

“Through the Reigniting Africa Awards, WTM Africa was on the lookout for authentic and creative story-driven consumer or trade campaigns that brought Africa to life during the difficult COVID-19 period. andBeyond’s WILDwatch Live Safaris ticked all the boxes and wowed the jury. The campaign was beautifully executed through a variety of content types and truly kept the love of African safaris and conservation alive. It also proved to be an incredible way to raise much-needed funding for worthwhile conservation initiatives,” says Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa (Reed Exhibitions).

Cape Nature is a deserving runner-up with the #Nature Staycation campaign which encouraged local travelers to explore their own country. The campaign highlighted the importance of environmentally friendly and sustainable holidays.

“The judges absolutely loved the #Nature Staycation concept. In a time where travelers felt disoriented and confused about holiday options and possibilities, this campaign simplified travel and made the process feel safe and secure. It inspired confidence and clearly outlined opportunities for travelers,” says Oberholzer.

The Art of Conservation received an honourable mention not only for its conservation value, but also for the fact that the campaign focused on families and children and created new brand ambassadors for South Africa as a destination.

The Art of Penguin Conservation campaign, designed by Jon Monsoon in collaboration with Airbnb virtual experiences, provided insight and information about Cape Town and its endangered African penguins through hosting live, interactive webinars. It offered an engaging online activity, environmental education and an art class suitable for all ages at home during the lockdown.

“The judges were highly impressed by the quality of all the submissions received for this new and exciting award category. They were a true testimony of the passion, dedication and resilience of our incredible industry,” concludes Oberholzer.

