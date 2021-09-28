American Airlines to codeshare with IndiGo on India flights

India’s largest airline announces a codeshare agreement with American Airlines on domestic routes.

As American Airlines is preparing to launch new service between the USA and India, it announced a code sharing deal with India’s largest carrier IndiGo.

The codeshare agreement, announced today, is expected to commence in October, and will see American Airlines‘ code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India.

Code-sharing agreement allows air carriers to sell seats on flights operated by their partner airlines, so that they can fly their passengers to destinations they do not serve.

The code-sharing deal with IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline by number of passengers carried, and which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, requires approval of U.S. and Indian government authorities, American Airlines said.

American Airlines is launching a new service between New York City and India’s capital Delhi next month, and between Seattle, WA and the city of Bengaluru early next year.

American Airlines, Inc. is a major American airline headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, within the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. It is the world’s largest airline when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and revenue passenger mile.

IndiGo is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India. It is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 59.24% domestic market share as of August 2020.