24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel India Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

American Airlines to codeshare with IndiGo on India flights

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
American Airlines to codeshare with IndiGo on India flights
American Airlines to codeshare with IndiGo on India flights
Written by Harry Johnson

American Airlines is launching a new service between New York City and India’s capital Delhi next month, and between Seattle, WA and the city of Bengaluru early next year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • India’s largest airline announces a codeshare agreement with American Airlines on domestic routes.
  • Code-sharing allows an airline to sell seats on a flight operated by its partner, so that it can fly passengers to destinations it does not serve.
  • American Airlines is launching a new service between New York and India’s capital Delhi next month.

As American Airlines is preparing to launch new service between the USA and India, it announced a code sharing deal with India’s largest carrier IndiGo.

The codeshare agreement, announced today, is expected to commence in October, and will see American Airlines‘ code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India.

Code-sharing agreement allows air carriers to sell seats on flights operated by their partner airlines, so that they can fly their passengers to destinations they do not serve.

The code-sharing deal with IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline by number of passengers carried, and which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation, requires approval of U.S. and Indian government authorities, American Airlines said.

American Airlines is launching a new service between New York City and India’s capital Delhi next month, and between Seattle, WA and the city of Bengaluru early next year.

American Airlines, Inc. is a major American airline headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, within the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. It is the world’s largest airline when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and revenue passenger mile.

IndiGo is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India. It is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 59.24% domestic market share as of August 2020.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment