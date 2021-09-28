Living Tourism Pioneers Recognized for Their Contribution to the Industry

Minister for Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde unveiled the names at the event held at Pioneer Park. Tribute was paid to all those who have played a significant part in the Seychelles tourism industry, observing a moment of silence for those who are no longer here. The minister emphasized that the pioneers being honored should be an example to the youth.

The personalities recognized this year are Mrs. Doris Calais, Mrs. Mary and Mr. Albert Geers, Ms. Gemma Jessie, Mrs. Jeanne Legge, Mr. Lars-Eric Linblad, Mrs. Kathleen and Mr. Michael Mason, Mr. Joseph Monchouguy, Mr. Marcel Moulinie, Mrs. Jenny Pomeroy, and Mr. Guy and Mrs. Marie-France Savy.

Unveiling the names engraved on plaques displayed at the Seychelles Tourism Pioneer Park located at the entrance of the Academy, Minister for Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde, who was joined at the event by the honorees or their representatives, said that for the first-time tourism personalities who are still alive are being celebrated, in addition to those who have left us.

“This is the first time we recognize people who still live. We believe that we need to give people the recognition while they are alive. It is good that they know that their contribution is appreciated,” the minister said.

In his opening remarks the minister paid tribute to all those who have played a significant part in the Seychelles tourism industry, observing a moment of silence for those who are no longer with us.

“The event is an opportunity to remember and honor the ground breakers of the Seychelles Tourism industry. Everyone in the industry plays a vital role. I am happy we are here today remembering all those who have worked hard to make the industry where it is today. We are honoring 10 pioneers but that are many more to follow. To those who are here, there has been a lot of passion in what you have done for industry and we are grateful for that,” Minister Radegonde said.

Taking advantage of the location at which the ceremony was held where the nation’s future hospitality and tourism professionals are being formed, the minister emphasized that the pioneers being honored should be an example to the youth, reminding them that working in the tourism industry is tough, but that with commitment and hard work nothing is impossible. “The people we recognize today have been in the industry for many years, and people who know them saw how they started out – really small, and how through hard work they have been able to make it to where they are today.”

Tourism is the business of each and every one of us, the minister said, highlighting the need for everyone to work together to elevate service standards in the destination. Condemning recent incidents of theft and actions against tourists he appealed to the general public to be conscious of their actions as it affects the image of the country.

2021 marks the sixth year since the Tourism pioneers are being recognized, an initiative started by former tourism minister, Mr. Alain St Ange. Attending the event at STA were Minister for Local Government & Community Affairs Mrs. Rose-Marie Hoareau, former ministers responsible for Tourism Mr. Alain St. Ange and Mrs. Simone Marie-Anne de Comarmond, Principal Secretary for Tourism Sherin Francis and Director of the Seychelles Tourism Academy Mr. Terrence Max.