Expedia Sees Impressive Growth for Jamaica

The largely confidential data analytics presentation was held at the Expedia Inc. corporate office in Miami, Florida, yesterday, Monday, September 27, 2021. While there are COVID-19 related concerns, confidence of key tourism stakeholders in the US for growth in Jamaica remains very strong. Jamaica continues to reinforce the safety of the Resilient Corridors.

The welcome news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and associated issues. The slowing has negatively impacted Jamaica’s tourism sector, however, there is growing confidence that the situation will turn for the better soon.

Bartlett noted: “So far our engagements with key tourism stakeholders in the United States have been positive. There are COVID-19 related concerns, however, confidence in growth for Jamaica remains very strong. We will continue to leave nothing to chance and reinforce the safety of the Resilient Corridors, our improving and way above average COVID-19 vaccination rates across the tourism sector and the simple fact that Jamaica is the best destination to vacation in the Caribbean.”

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

The largely confidential data analytics presentation was held at the Expedia Inc. corporate office in Miami, Florida on Monday, September 27, 2021. Bartlett was joined by the Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson. The Expedia engagement is one in a series of meetings with several travel industry leaders, including major Airlines, Cruise Lines and Investors, across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada. This is being done to increase arrivals to the destination in the coming weeks and months, as well as, to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

Expedia Inc. is also the third largest travel company in the US, and the fourth largest travel company in the world. Its websites, which are primarily travel fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, include Expedia.com, Vrbo (previously HomeAway), Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, trivago and CarRentals.com.