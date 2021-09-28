24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Safety Spain Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Canary Island of La Palma now a disaster zone

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Canary Island of La Palma now a disaster zone
Canary Island of La Palma now a disaster zone
Written by Harry Johnson

A disaster zone declaration would allow the Spanish government to make millions of euros in state funds available to support emergency measures on La Palma, and island residents impacted by intense volcanic activity continues to devastate the island.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Spanish Canary Islads’ La Palma island awaits potential toxic cloud from volcanic lava.
  • Spanish government pledges millions in support as intense volcanic activity continues to devastate La Palma.
  • Now, millions in state resources can be freed to support emergency measures on La Palma, and those impacted by the eruption. 

The government of Spain issued a declaration today, officially declaring the Canary Islands‘ La Palma, which sits off the North African coast, a ‘disaster zone’.

A disaster zone declaration would allow the Spanish government to make millions of euros in state funds available to support emergency measures on La Palma, and island residents impacted by intense volcanic activity continues to devastate the island.

According to Spain’s government spokesperson, the government had allocated a preliminary package of €10.5 million ($12.30 million) in financial assistance for La Palma.

The package includes €5 million to buy houses, while the rest the funds would be allocated to purchase furniture and essential household goods after thousands had to be relocated.

Lava continues to flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on which fissures first opened on September 19 after decades of inactivity, destroying almost 600 houses as well as churches and banana plantations on the Canary Island popular with tourists.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment