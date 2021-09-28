Canary Island of La Palma now a disaster zone

Spanish Canary Islads’ La Palma island awaits potential toxic cloud from volcanic lava.

Spanish government pledges millions in support as intense volcanic activity continues to devastate La Palma.

Now, millions in state resources can be freed to support emergency measures on La Palma, and those impacted by the eruption.

A disaster zone declaration would allow the Spanish government to make millions of euros in state funds available to support emergency measures on La Palma, and island residents impacted by intense volcanic activity continues to devastate the island.

According to Spain’s government spokesperson, the government had allocated a preliminary package of €10.5 million ($12.30 million) in financial assistance for La Palma.

The package includes €5 million to buy houses, while the rest the funds would be allocated to purchase furniture and essential household goods after thousands had to be relocated.

Lava continues to flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on which fissures first opened on September 19 after decades of inactivity, destroying almost 600 houses as well as churches and banana plantations on the Canary Island popular with tourists.