These US national parks are the most underrated

US national parks like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon attract millions of visitors annually.

New study has analyzed reviews of US national parks with fewer than 1 million visitors a year to reveal the most underrated ones.

The study also looked into the most overrated national parks in the United States of America.

Popular national parks such as Yosemite and the Grand Canyon attract millions of visitors every year, which can make it hard for visitors to become at one with nature when trails are crowded and there are queues for views.

So if you want to escape the crowds and experience one of the country’s best-hidden gems, which national parks should you head to?

New study has analyzed reviews of U.S. national parks with fewer than 1 million visitors a year to reveal the most underrated national parks in the country. The study also looked into the most overrated parks in America, with visitor numbers over 1 million yet poor reviews.

Top 10 underrated national parks in the USA

Rank National park Total visitors (2020) % of “excellent” reviews 1 Glacier Bay, Alaska 5,748 92.9% 2 Kenai Fjords, Alaska 115,882 89.9% 3 Glacier, Montana 5,748 88.8% 4 Crater Lake, Oregon 670,500 87.1% 5 Redwood, California 265,177 86.2% 6 Badlands, South Dakota 916,932 86.1% 7 Sequoia, California 796,086 83.6% 8 Dry Tortugas, Florida 48,543 82.9% 8 Haleakalā, Hawaii 319,147 82.9% 10 White Sands, New Mexico 415,383 82.3%

Given that it’s located way up in Alaska, it might not be surprising to see that Glacier Bay received just 5,748 visitors in 2020. However, those who have visited this spectacular park are clearly in love with its majestic fjords and glaciers and snow-capped mountains, with 92.9% of the park’s reviews on Tripadvisor describing it as excellent!

Another Alaskan park takes second place, with Kenai Fjords receiving an average of 89.9% “excellent” reviews but just over 100,000 visitors a year. Kenai Fjords is home to the Harding Icefield, one of the largest ice fields in the country, which is the source of at least 38 glaciers as well as multiple fjords.