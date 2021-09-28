24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
These US national parks are the most underrated

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
The Indiana Dunes are among the most visited national parks in the country, with 2.3 million visitors in 2020, yet it seems that not as many people were blown away by the lakefront park, with just 51% of people rating it as excellent.

  • US national parks like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon attract millions of visitors annually.
  • New study has analyzed reviews of US national parks with fewer than 1 million visitors a year to reveal the most underrated ones.
  • The study also looked into the most overrated national parks in the United States of America.

Popular national parks such as Yosemite and the Grand Canyon attract millions of visitors every year, which can make it hard for visitors to become at one with nature when trails are crowded and there are queues for views.

So if you want to escape the crowds and experience one of the country’s best-hidden gems, which national parks should you head to?

New study has analyzed reviews of U.S. national parks with fewer than 1 million visitors a year to reveal the most underrated national parks in the country. The study also looked into the most overrated parks in America, with visitor numbers over 1 million yet poor reviews. 

Top 10 underrated national parks in the USA  

RankNational parkTotal visitors (2020)% of “excellent” reviews
1Glacier Bay, Alaska5,74892.9%
2Kenai Fjords, Alaska115,88289.9%
3Glacier, Montana5,74888.8%
4Crater Lake, Oregon670,50087.1%
5Redwood, California265,17786.2%
6Badlands, South Dakota916,93286.1%
7Sequoia, California796,08683.6%
8Dry Tortugas, Florida48,54382.9%
8Haleakalā, Hawaii319,14782.9%
10White Sands, New Mexico415,38382.3%

Given that it’s located way up in Alaska, it might not be surprising to see that Glacier Bay received just 5,748 visitors in 2020. However, those who have visited this spectacular park are clearly in love with its majestic fjords and glaciers and snow-capped mountains, with 92.9% of the park’s reviews on Tripadvisor describing it as excellent!

Another Alaskan park takes second place, with Kenai Fjords receiving an average of 89.9% “excellent” reviews but just over 100,000 visitors a year. Kenai Fjords is home to the Harding Icefield, one of the largest ice fields in the country, which is the source of at least 38 glaciers as well as multiple fjords.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

