IGLTA elects first Colombian Chair for its Board of Directors

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association board of directors recently elected their new officers for 2021-2022. Felipe Cárdenas, Co-Founder & CEO of the Colombian LGBT Chamber of Commerce (CCLGBTCO), was named Chair, making him the first Colombian to hold the top board role for IGLTA. He is also the first millennial to lead the association board, a reflection of IGLTA’s efforts to engage younger members in the 38-year-old global tourism association.

“Being Chair of IGLTA’s Board of Directors, as the leading association for advancing LGBTQ+ travel, is a true honor for me. I feel confident we will move forward toward a more fair and inclusive travel industry,” said Cárdenas, who joined the board March 2017 and previously served as Treasurer.

“As a Latino, and the first Colombian and first millennial to be Chair, all of the IGLTA family can be sure that you have my full commitment in joining John Tanzella, our President/CEO, and the IGLTA & IGLTA Foundation Teams to evolve our global association in showcasing what diverse travelers need to travel safely and keep coming back to all the welcoming destinations and tourism businesses we work with.”

Cárdenas will be joined on the board’s executive leadership team by Vice Chair Shiho Ikeuchi, General Manager of the Sorano Hotel in Tokyo, Japan; Secretary Richard Krieger, Director of Sky Vacations; and Treasurer Patrick Pickens, Manager of MICE at Delta Air Lines. Jon Muñoz, Chief DEI Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, will hold the position of Past Chair.

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization. IGLTA’s mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA membership includes LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events and travel media in 80 countries. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research and education.