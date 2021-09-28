Palestine tourism lost over $1 billion due to the pandemic

The tourism sector in Palestinian Territories keeps deteriorating due to COVID-19 pandemic.

77.2 percent of the hotel guests in the West Bank are Israeli-Arabs, 22.5 percent West Bank citizens and only 0.3 percent visitors from abroad.

The Palestinian Territories consist of two distinct areas: the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

An official Palestinian World Tourism Day report, published today, said that Palestine’s tourism sector has lost over $1 Billion since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Palestinian Territories.

The report, jointly published by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and the ministry of tourism and antiquities, added that the performance of the tourism sector in Palestine keeps deteriorating due to COVID-19, especially in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

According to the report, 77.2 percent of the hotel guests in the West Bank are Israeli-Arabs, 22.5 percent West Bank citizens and only 0.3 percent from abroad.

“Although the Palestinian government has eased its precautionary measures and restrictions against coronavirus, and allowed all sectors to act normally, the tourism sector, mainly in Bethlehem, is still suffering,” said the report.

The Palestinian Territories consist of two distinct areas: the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.

Tourism in the Palestinian Territories is tourism in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. In 2010, 4.6 million people visited the Palestinian territories, compared to 2.6 million in 2009. Of that number, 2.2 million were foreign tourists while 2.7 million were domestic.

In the last quarter of 2012 over 150,000 guests stayed in West Bank hotels; 40% were European and 9% were from the United States and Canada. Major travel guides write that “the West Bank is not the easiest place in which to travel but the effort is richly rewarded.