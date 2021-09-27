24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
So Amazing How Ghana celebrated World Tourism Day

by Juergen T Steinmetz
World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27.
Officially celebrated in 2021 in Ivory Coast, all of Africa, and many parts of the world took a day off from COVID to remember how much fun tourism can be.

  • Ghana went all out to celebrate World Tourism Day
  • From COVID worries Ghana managed to make World Tourism day a fun occasion again
  • The African Tourism Board and the World Tourism Network congratulated Ghana for its contribution to the African Tourism Image produced by GHC.
Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

