- Ghana went all out to celebrate World Tourism Day
- From COVID worries Ghana managed to make World Tourism day a fun occasion again
- The African Tourism Board and the World Tourism Network congratulated Ghana for its contribution to the African Tourism Image produced by GHC.
So Amazing How Ghana celebrated World Tourism Day
World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27.
Officially celebrated in 2021 in Ivory Coast, all of Africa, and many parts of the world took a day off from COVID to remember how much fun tourism can be.
Leave a Comment