Canadians want to travel abroad

About four in five (78 percent) of Canadians said as things get back to normal, international travel is one of the things they’re looking forward to most.

More than half of Canadians – 55 percent – said they have more of a desire to travel internationally than ever before.

Less than a quarter of Canadians – 24 percent – said they are currently planning an international trip within the next six months.

The results of the latest industry survey that sheds light on the views of Canadian international travelers were released today.

The findings uncovered that while the majority of Canadians who travel internationally (58 percent) remain wary about trips abroad due to the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant, and less than one quarter plan to travel internationally in the next six months, more than two-thirds (78 percent) say international travel is one of the things they’re most looking forward to as the pandemic stabilizes.

The survey also revealed that the residents of Canada are more hesitant towards international travel than their southern neighbors, with 42 percent of Americans planning trips abroad in the next six months, compared to only 24 percent of Canadians.

Given the resulting limitations on travel, more than half (55 percent) of Canadians are now reporting a stronger desire to see the world than ever before.

Top responses for what’s been missed most about international travel include seeing new sights (56 percent), experiencing new environments (53 per cent), disconnecting and relaxing (53 percent), and learning about different cultures (52 percent).

Key Survey Findings:

87 percent of Canadians agree that international travel has provided them with some of their most cherished life memories.