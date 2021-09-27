24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Rail Travel Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Shopping Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Canadians want to travel abroad

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Canadians want to travel abroad
Canadians want to travel abroad
Written by Harry Johnson

New survey finds Canadians are longing for trips abroad, with 87 percent reporting travel being the source of some of their most cherished memories.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • About four in five (78 percent) of Canadians said as things get back to normal, international travel is one of the things they’re looking forward to most.
  • More than half of Canadians – 55 percent – said they have more of a desire to travel internationally than ever before.
  • Less than a quarter of Canadians – 24 percent – said they are currently planning an international trip within the next six months. 

The results of the latest industry survey that sheds light on the views of Canadian international travelers were released today.

The findings uncovered that while the majority of Canadians who travel internationally (58 percent) remain wary about trips abroad due to the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant, and less than one quarter plan to travel internationally in the next six months, more than two-thirds (78 percent) say international travel is one of the things they’re most looking forward to as the pandemic stabilizes.

The survey also revealed that the residents of Canada are more hesitant towards international travel than their southern neighbors, with 42 percent of Americans planning trips abroad in the next six months, compared to only 24 percent of Canadians.

Given the resulting limitations on travel, more than half (55 percent) of Canadians are now reporting a stronger desire to see the world than ever before.

Top responses for what’s been missed most about international travel include seeing new sights (56 percent), experiencing new environments (53 per cent), disconnecting and relaxing (53 percent), and learning about different cultures (52 percent).

Key Survey Findings:

  • 87 percent of Canadians agree that international travel has provided them with some of their most cherished life memories.
  • About four in five (78 percent) of Canadians said as things get back to normal, international travel is one of the things they’re looking forward to most.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment