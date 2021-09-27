Canada to India flights on Air Canada now

Flights from Delhi, India to Air Canada’s Toronto and Vancouver Canadian hubs restart.

Air Canada announced today the resumption of its non-stop flights to and from Delhi, India, following the lifting of the Government of Canada restrictions on non-stop flights from India. The airline’s flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver resume arriving today.

“People are eager to reunite with family and friends and we are very pleased to resume service immediately from India to our Toronto and Vancouver hubs following the lifting of restrictions by the Government of Canada. We continue to be focused on the growing visiting friends and relatives market, and together with the long-standing cultural and business ties between Canada and India which are expected to grow over the coming years, Air Canada remains strongly committed to this important Asia-Pacific market,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada is the leading carrier between the two countries. Since service began in 2015, Air Canada has operated flights from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and from Toronto to Mumbai. The airline is planning to launch new non-stop flights from Montreal to Delhi and resume service to Mumbai as market conditions allow.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network.