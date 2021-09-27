24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
ATB: No more lonely fights for African Tourism Survival

14 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Alain St. Ange
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Africa is the continent with the highest number of independent nations. Many countries rely on the travel and tourism sector for foreign currency earnings.
COVID-19 has forced the travel sectors in its knees.
Today the African Tourism Board Chairman relates Africas wishlist for World Tourism Day to the world.

  • A World Tourism Day message from Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board aims to United Africa in the struggle to survive what the COVID pendemic is doing to the travel and tourism industry.
  • The 27th of September is World Tourism Day and a great opportunity for everyone who depends on tourism for their livelihood to reflect on their industry.
  • “As I say Happy Tourism Day to each and everyone on behalf of the African Tourism Board, I am also humbled by the situation our vital industry finds itself in” said the ATB President St.Ange.”

Some will celebrate a slogan or catchphrase, but how do these phrases change the life of all those who are facing major challenges in this era of the new-normal for tourism.

The world of tourism needs a voice, we need more than ever before the leadership to guide us by holding our hands as we move through this dark patch. We need visibility for our industry to remain relevant and we need unity as never before” said Alain St.Ange who was the former Seychelles Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine.

On World Tourism Day Mr. St. Ange is wearing a blue tie to reflect the blue ocean, the blue sky and a brighter sunny future for the world of tourism, and for Africa.

Investments in tourism by so many are today seen as risks, jobs in tourism come and go with no certainty of its duration and this as key tourism source markets play colour coded segregation of risk countries as those countries that are the most vulnerable fight to get even a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for their people.

 The world has moved from being the one world approach to a situation where everyone fights for their own survival forgetting a weak link in the anchor chain will only destroy the ship it is keeping moored.

The African Tourism Board is based in the Kingdom of Eswatini and has one goal. This is to make Africa the preferred travel destination in the world.

More information: www.africantourismboard.com

Unity and visibility must be tackled as one as we commit to tourism’s revival.

Happy World Tourism Day!

African Tourism Board reaching out to the European Union
Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Africa:
Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

