Strong Earthquake just recorded on the Island of Crete, Greece

5.9 was the EMSC measurement on September 27 (Monday at 9.17 am) of an earthquake on the Greek Island of Crete.

The population in the immediate region is more than 480,000

No data on damages or injuries are yet known

Crete is a major travel and tourism destination in Greece and a favorite for European Visitors from Germany and many other countries.

Initial tweets say the earthquake was felt as minor, other tweets say: I experienced strong earth tremor in Stalis, Crete this morning, the whole room was shaking.

Second numbers were lowered from 6.0 to 5.8, others raised to 6.2, other tweets say 6.5. Reuters news agency confirmed 6.5 with a 2km depth referring to EMSC .

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) however confirmed a 5,9 strength and a depth of 10 km.