Breaking European News Greece Breaking News News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Strong Earthquake just recorded on the Island of Crete, Greece

16 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

There are about 100 of 6.5 earthquakes in the world every year. 6.5 earthquakes have the potential to cause some damage. In populated areas, the damage may be severe.
The 6.5 earthquake recorded in Crete was just downgraded to 5.9 – what has less impact in most cases

  • 5.9 was the EMSC measurement on September 27 (Monday at 9.17 am) of an earthquake on the Greek Island of Crete.
  • The population in the immediate region is more than 480,000
  • No data on damages or injuries are yet known

Crete is a major travel and tourism destination in Greece and a favorite for European Visitors from Germany and many other countries.

Initial tweets say the earthquake was felt as minor, other tweets say: I experienced strong earth tremor in Stalis, Crete this morning, the whole room was shaking.

Second numbers were lowered from 6.0 to 5.8, others raised to 6.2, other tweets say 6.5. Reuters news agency confirmed 6.5 with a 2km depth referring to EMSC .

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) however confirmed a 5,9 strength and a depth of 10 km.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

