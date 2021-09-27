24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
NO SOUND? Click on the red sound symbol in the lower left of the video screen
Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Culture Government News News People Press releases Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

The Bahamas, the Heartbeat of Tourism Celebrates World Tourism Day

10 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Deputy Prime Minister, The Honorable I. Chester Cooper is marking the 41st annual World Tourism Day,

The Islands of The Bahamas joins the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the Caribbean Tourism Organization in recognizing the tremendous social and economic impact tourism has on countless individuals around the world.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • “This year, World Tourism Day has been designated as a day to focus on inclusive growth through tourism, which is quite poignant,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.
  • “Like many Caribbean destinations, tourism is the heartbeat of The Bahamas and as we say, it is everyone’s business.
  • Our beaches are breathtaking, and the water is so clear you can see it from space, but that is not what defines us.

Rather, it is every individual person who shapes the Bahamas experience and stands to benefit from tourism’s success. I am committed to creating jobs and opportunities for all Bahamians and to help our great nation heal.”  

As international travel restrictions begin to ease, spurred by an increase in vaccine accessibility, The Bahamas is well-positioned for continued recovery. A rise in scheduled airlift combined with the return of the cruise industry is contributing to a positive increase in visitor numbers, leading to nearly 500,000 visitors over the first six months of the year.

“While we have faced an uphill battle during these unprecedented times, we must stay focused and optimistic as the world begins to reopen,” noted the Deputy Prime Minister.

“I join with leaders throughout the Caribbean to elevate the importance of social inclusion, sustainability, and smart destinations and businesses. Our beautiful country, and our beloved Caribbean region, will prosper again and continue to progress, as in the words of the motto of The Bahamas:  Forward, Upward, Onward, Together.”

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment