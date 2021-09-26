Derailed on a beautiful Saturday afternoon meant pain and fatalities for Amtrak passengers in Montana

Several people died, 50+ injured today on an #Amtrak train in #Montana

The train derailed on its way from Chicago to Seattle

At least four cars were tipped over

An Amtrak passenger train operating between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, according to local media and social media reports.

It was blue skies over Montana when 147 passengers on an Amtrak train became victims of a derailment. Several passengers are still trapped.

The train headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

The train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness posted at least four cars were tipped over and on the track. First responders are on the scene.

At this time 3 fatalities are reported and multiple injuries.

The last major Amtrak train accident was recorded on February 4, 2018, in Casey, South Caroline, when a train collided with a stopped CSX freight train.

Safety experts also recommend choosing a rear-facing seat when riding a train. This is because a person sitting there is less likely to be thrown forward during a collision. Trains are more likely to hit something side-on than head-on or from behind.