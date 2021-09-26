Derailed on a beautiful Saturday afternoon meant pain and fatalities for Amtrak passengers in Montana

- Several people died, 50+ injured today on an #Amtrak train in #Montana
- The train derailed on its way from Chicago to Seattle
- At least four cars were tipped over
An Amtrak passenger train operating between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, according to local media and social media reports.
It was blue skies over Montana when 147 passengers on an Amtrak train became victims of a derailment. Several passengers are still trapped.
The train headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.
The train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.
An eyewitness posted at least four cars were tipped over and on the track. First responders are on the scene.
At this time 3 fatalities are reported and multiple injuries.
The last major Amtrak train accident was recorded on February 4, 2018, in Casey, South Caroline, when a train collided with a stopped CSX freight train.
Safety experts also recommend choosing a rear-facing seat when riding a train. This is because a person sitting there is less likely to be thrown forward during a collision. Trains are more likely to hit something side-on than head-on or from behind.
