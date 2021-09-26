24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Derailed on a beautiful Saturday afternoon meant pain and fatalities for Amtrak passengers in Montana

2 days ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Today at least 3 people died, more than 50 injured on an Amtrak train in Montana after four cars tipped over.
An Amtrak train headed to Miami derails near Mobile, Alabama, killing 47 people on September 22, 1993. The deadliest accident in Amtrak’s history, was caused by a negligent towboat operator and foggy conditions.

  • Several people died, 50+ injured today on an #Amtrak train in #Montana
  • The train derailed on its way from Chicago to Seattle
  • At least four cars were tipped over

An Amtrak passenger train operating between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, according to local media and social media reports.

It was blue skies over Montana when 147 passengers on an Amtrak train became victims of a derailment. Several passengers are still trapped.

The train headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

The train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness posted at least four cars were tipped over and on the track. First responders are on the scene.

At this time 3 fatalities are reported and multiple injuries.

The last major Amtrak train accident was recorded on February 4, 2018, in Casey, South Caroline, when a train collided with a stopped CSX freight train.

Safety experts also recommend choosing a rear-facing seat when riding a train. This is because a person sitting there is less likely to be thrown forward during a collision. Trains are more likely to hit something side-on than head-on or from behind.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

