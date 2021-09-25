24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
China regulators say no to ‘unhealthy’ cartoons

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

China’s administration urged internet service providers to develop channels and zones healthy for the consumption of children and adolescents, make further efforts in content regulation and program refinement, and help build cyberspace conducive to the growth of young people.

  • China cartoons that contain plots or footage of violence, blood, vulgarity or pornography.
  • Internet service providers to develop channels and zones healthy for the consumption of children and adolescents.
  • Internet service providers urged to help build cyberspace conducive to the growth of young people.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration has voiced absolute rejection of cartoons that ‘contain plots or footage of violence, blood, vulgarity or pornography’.

Internet service providers of audio-visual web programs are encouraged to create, import and broadcast cartoons that feature positive values and promote virtues of the true, the good and the beautiful, Chinese broadcasting authority said on its website.

The National Radio and Television Administration, formerly the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television and the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, is a ministry-level executive agency directly under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

Its main task is the administration and supervision of state-owned enterprises engaged in the television and radio industries.

The National Radio and Television Administration directly controls state-owned enterprises at the national level such as China Central Television, China National Radio, and China Radio International, as well as other movie and television studios and other non-business organizations.

