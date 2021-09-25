More on the Bulgarian Investors pitch for a new Kempinski Hotel in Tanzania

The Munich, Germany based Kempinski Hotel Group is planning to build a Five Star Kempinski Hotel in Northern Tanzania

The hotel is supposed to be located in Northern Tanzania’s Tarangire, Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro and the Serengeti wildlife parks.

President Samia has taken the personal initiative to guide a special documentary, the “Royal Tour” intended to brand the Tanzania’s tourist attractions to the world.

A delegation of Bulgarian investors was in Tanzania last week to discuss a 72 million Dollar Hotel Investment project in the country.

The latest Tanzania Economic Update from July highlights the huge untapped potential of the tourism sector to drive the country’s development agenda. A new analysis discusses long-standing issues facing tourism in Tanzania as well as new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says that the pandemic offers an opportunity for policy actions for the sector to recover in the near term and become a sustainable engine of private-sector-driven growth, social and economic inclusion, and climate adaptation and mitigation over the long term.

The hotel investment refers to the proposed construction of a new Kempinski Resort in the country. The Bulgarian investors were introduced by Mr. Ayoub Ibrahim who is the CEO of a Mauritius- UK international Tourism and Investment Conference.

There is no information released about the details, the risk, the cost for Tanzania, and the expected benefits for this East African country’s travel and tourism industry in the uncertain times of COVID.

Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, chairman of the Eswatini based African Tourism Board was invited by the ITIC to attend the discussion with Tanzania’s minister Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr. Damas Ndumbaro.

Mr. Ncube took the opportunity to discuss with the minister the level of cooperation and guidance the African Tourism Board could bring to the table for a new international Tourism Branding Campaign for Tanzania.

After the meetings, the delegates visited Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) in Northern Tanzania.

The African Tourism Board (ATB) is ready to partner with all stakeholders in Africa to promote branding and marketing tourism to Africa. The goal for ATB is to make Africa a single and preferred global tourism destination.

During the meeting with the Tanzanian Minister for Tourism, ATB promised to support the promotion of the forthcoming East African Community (EAC) Tourism Expo to be staged for the first time in Tanzania.

Mr. Ncube told the minister that ATB is ready to cooperate with the Government of Tanzania through ATB’s global channels including media platforms and other executive interactions.

The African Tourism Board was established with the support of eTurboNews in 2018.

Co- Author: Apolinary Tairo, eTN Tanzania