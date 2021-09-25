24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
NO SOUND? Click on the red sound symbol in the lower left of the video screen
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News Norway Breaking News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Norway ends all COVID-19 restrictions, returns to normal life

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Harry Johnson

Government’s decision to remove the strict COVID-19 restrictions comes 561 days after they were first introduced to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, with Norwegian health authorities also giving the green light for other restrictions, such as those on sports venues and travel to end in the coming weeks. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Norway will “remove most of the infection control measures,” giving “a big thank you” to citizens for complying.
  • While measures will be lifted in the next 24 hours, the Norwegian PM urged businesses to not start preparing for customers to return until tomorrow.
  • However, Norwegian official urged eligible citizens to ensure they are fully vaccinated, describing it as their “civic duty”.

Norway will fully reopen on Saturday, September 25, ending COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interactions, the country’s Prime Minister announced today.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg

“Now we are going back to a normal everyday life,” Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg declared, while speaking at an official press conference today.

Government’s decision to remove the strict COVID-19 restrictions comes 561 days after they were first introduced to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, with Norwegian health authorities also giving the green light for other restrictions, such as those on sports venues and travel to end in the coming weeks. 

Today, Solberg solemnly stated that, from 4pm (3pm GMT) tomorrow (Saturday, September 25), Norway will “remove most of the infection control measures,” giving “a big thank you” to citizens for complying.

While measures will be lifted in the next 24 hours, the Norwegian PM urged businesses to not start preparing for customers to return until tomorrow, as the rules are still in place until the “common time” that has been agreed. 

Although Norwegian officials feel comfortable enough to start reopening the country, the official urged eligible citizens to ensure they are fully vaccinated, describing it as their “civic duty” and issuing a plea to “minority communities” who have not yet had the jab.

Responding to the announcement, the head of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, Ole Erik Almlid, declared that this is what “the whole society has longed for,” even though “the finish line has not yet been reached,” with more work to come until industries have fully rebounded.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment