Bahamas Appoints I. Chester Cooper as New Minister of Tourism

48 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
New Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Executives and staff of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation extend a warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister, the Honorable I. Chester Cooper, who was appointed Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation on September 17, one day after the country’s General Elections. DPM Cooper’s cabinet appointment was among the first portfolios assigned by the new administration of the Progressive Liberal Party, who carried the victory at the polls on September 16, 2021.

  1. The international context of business is absolutely critical to the sustainable expansion of The Bahamas’ Tourism, Aviation and Investments sectors.
  2. Minister Cooper’s energy and sharp business acumen are exactly what is needed as the Ministry continues the thrust toward tourism recovery.
  3. Mr. Cooper assumes the helm with an acute awareness of the monumental task that lies ahead.

Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu stated: “We at the Ministry of Tourism look forward with excitement to working under the new leadership of Minister Cooper, who will bring to our Ministry the wealth of knowledge and experience he has garnered from his lifetime career as a successful leader in the private sector. Minister Cooper’s energy and sharp business acumen are exactly what is needed as our Ministry continues the thrust toward tourism recovery amid an ongoing pandemic.”

Minister Cooper acknowledges that all of the core business in The Bahamas is driven by the international community and that understanding of the international context of business is absolutely critical to the sustainable expansion of The Bahamas’ Tourism, Aviation and Investments sectors. As one who has achieved much success in private sector leadership, Mr. Cooper assumes the helm of the nation’s number one business with an acute awareness of the monumental task that lies ahead. He relishes the opportunity to rise to the challenge in the service of his beloved country.

Minister Cooper is the youngest of 12 and is married to Cecelia Cooper. They are the proud parents of three children.

His early struggles pushed him to be courageous, resilient and humble; qualities which served him well as he climbed the corporate ladder to become Chairman & CEO of BAF Global Group and President & CEO of BAF Financial & Insurance (Bahamas) Ltd.

He was the inaugural Chairman of the Insurance Advisory Committee and founding Director of the Bahamas Venture Fund. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), a Distinguished Toastmaster and serves on various private sector Boards.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper is the Deputy Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Member of Parliament for the Exumas and Ragged Island constituency.

