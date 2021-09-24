American Airlines Meets Surge in Flight Demand for Jamaica

American Airlines confirmed it will be utilizing Boeing 787 planes on several key routes to Jamaica starting November. Daily flights between Kingston and Miami increase from one to 3 by December and 3 nonstop flights per week added between Philadelphia and Kingston. Jamaica Tourism is holding meetings with travel industry leaders across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada.

They also pointed out that Jamaica topped the Caribbean among consumers on their expansive American Airlines Vacations platform and confirmed that they will be utilizing their new, large, wide-bodied Boeing 787 planes, on several key routes to Jamaica starting November.

Bartlett was joined by the Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson. They, along with Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Chairman, John Lynch, are holding a series of meetings with a number of travel industry leaders across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada. This is being done to increase arrivals to the destination in the coming weeks and months, as well as, to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

Tourism Minister, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (3rd right) shares a moment with Kyle Mabry, Vice President, Global Sales, American Airlines (2nd right); Marvin Alvarez Ochoa, Caribbean Sales Manager, American Airlines (3rd left); Donovan White, Director of Tourism, (2nd left); Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist, Ministry of Tourism (left) and Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas (JTB). Bartlett led a meeting with senior management of American Airlines at their Headquarters in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The welcome news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

In welcome news to Kingston travelers, the airline noted that they will increase the number of daily flights between Kingston and Miami from the current position of one to three by December and also offer three nonstop flights per week between Philadelphia and Kingston.

The airlines offer nonstop services between Jamaica and the US cities of Miami, Philadelphia, New York JFK, Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago and Boston.

