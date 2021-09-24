24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
More Pegasus UK to Turkey flights now as Turkey reopens

4 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Pegasus has reinstated direct flights to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport from London Stansted, with twice-daily flights departing at 14:40 and 00:05 from London Stansted Airport, and returning from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 11:35 and 21:00. 

  • As Turkey reopens, Pegasus Airlines offers more flights from London Stansted and Manchester.
  • Pegasus flies to sunshine destinations including Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Istanbul and more in Turkey and beyond.
  • In light of the new announcement putting Turkey back into the amber list, Pegasus is seeing strong growth in its bookings to Turkey from England.

As summer turns to autumn, fly away for some golden sunshine, sandy beaches and crowd-free sightseeing. Following the announcement that Turkey moved onto England’s amber list on 22 September 2021, leading low-cost carrier, Pegasus Airlines, has expanded its schedule and its number of direct flights from London Stansted and Manchester to Turkey and beyond.

Pegasus has reinstated direct flights to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport from London Stansted, with twice-daily flights departing at 14:40 and 00:05 from London Stansted Airport, and returning from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 11:35 and 21:00.  Flights are now on sale from £49.99 one-way.  Five-times weekly direct flights are now also operating from Manchester Airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, departing at 12:50, with returning flights departing from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 09:45 (local times apply).  One-way fares from Manchester are on sale now from £74.99.  Both routes offer excellent onward connections across Pegasus’ network of 36 destinations in Turkey, including to the popular coastal resorts oozing culture and relaxation, such as Bodrum, Dalaman and Antalya – as well its 83 other international destinations.

Pegasus Airlines’ expanded schedule includes five-times weekly direct flights from 21 October between London Stansted and Izmir, on Turkey’s Aegean coast, with flights departing at 12:55 from London Stansted, and returning flights departing Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport at 10:05 (local times apply). Direct flights to Izmir are on sale now from £59.99.  Pegasus will also be launching direct flights between London Stansted and Antalya for the winter season on 20 October. 

Pegasus Airlines CCO, Güliz Özturk said: “In light of the new announcement putting Turkey back into the amber list, we’re seeing strong growth in our bookings to Turkey from England, and in response to this growing demand and desire for autumn travel, we’re delighted also to be expanding our flight program from London Stansted and Manchester to Turkey, with excellent connections across our network of 119 destinations in 44 countries – meaning travelers will have a lot more choice with our flexible booking options this autumn and winter. We’re planning to further increase the number of our flights from England later in the autumn if demand continues to rise, and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming our guests back on board as travel begins to reopen again.”

As well as an extensive network in Turkey, Pegasus Airlines also flies to 119 destinations in 44 countries, including destinations such as Dubai, Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh, offering both low-cost direct flights and seamless connectivity on one of Europe’s youngest fleets.

Pegasus’ highest priority is health and safety, with comprehensive Covid-19 safety measures in place including masks required on board.  Pegasus was also one of the first low-cost airlines in the world to trial the IATA health-related certification Travel Pass app and the airline offers contactless boarding and bag-drop with Express Kiosks in Turkey.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

