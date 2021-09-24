Boeing to build a new type of drone in Australia

Boeing unveiled plans to build a new type of unmanned aerial vehicle military aircraft in Australia.

Boeing’s new military drone uses artificial intelligence to operate in tandem with manned aircraft.

Boeing has selected Toowoomba city in Queensland as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes.

US aerospace giant Boeing has announced that it is planning to build its new unmanned Loyal Wingman aircraft in Australia.

According to Boeing, it has selected Toowoomba city in Queensland state as the final assembly point for its new type of drone military aircraft. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.

The announcement comes a week after the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security alliance that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The deal was condemned by China and has heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to Boeing Defense Australia, the development of the new aircraft is going according to plan. New UAV uses artificial intelligence to operate in tandem with manned aircraft and was conceived, designed and developed in Australia.

It’s the first military combat aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in half a century. Boeing Australia is currently developing six of the aircraft in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force.

No orders have been confirmed yet, says Boeing, but the Australian government seems confident and happy about the Loyal Wingman’s capabilities.

New drone will be built in a facility at Wellcamp Airport, which is owned by Wagner Corporation.

Wagner chairman John Wagner said he hopes a defense and aerospace precinct at the airport will attract more companies in similar fields.

The project is expected to create 300 jobs during construction of the facility and 70 ongoing operational and production positions.

Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the announcement was “fantastic news” and represents the first time Boeing has set up a facility of this type outside North America.