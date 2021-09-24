Flights to Iraq, Spain, Kenya, Slovakia resume from Russia now

Russia expands the list of countries, from which citizens will again be allowed to enter Russia by air.

Iraq, Spain, Kenya, Slovakia have been added to the list of countries Russia resumes air service with.

Russia’s suspension of flights to Tanzania due to the epidemiological situation in the country has been extended until October 1.

In a cabinet’s decree released on the official portal of legal information, Russian government officials have announced the expansion of the list of countries, citizens of which will again be allowed to enter Russia via air travel.

The list was expanded by four countries and now includes Iraq, Spain, Kenya and Slovakia.

An attachment document to the government’s decree dated March 16, 2020, has been extended by the following positions: “Iraq, Spain, Kenya, Slovakia.” The decree temporarily limits the entry to the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The attachment document determines the list of countries, from which citizens may enter Russia through air entry points.

The new document was signed on September 21, 2021. The anti-coronavirus crisis center reported earlier that starting that date Russia resumed air service with Iraq, Spain, Kenya and Slovakia, as well as lifted all restrictions on air service with Belarus.

Earlier, Moscow reopened flights to 53 countries. Meanwhile, the suspension of flights to Tanzania due to the epidemiological situation in the country has been extended by October 1.