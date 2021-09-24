Mysterious Flights of the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter

Creation of the Nighthawk was carried out in secret beginning in 1975. It was first flown in 1981, but it was shrouded in secrecy, and the public did not know about the aircraft until 7 years later. After its retirement was announced since it was being replaced by the Raptor, it seems the aircraft has been in storage while at the same time not really being inactive at all.

The Nighthawk was originally developed as an attack aircraft by Lockheed Martin after work on stealth technology. The creation of its predecessor, a test demonstrator aircraft named Have Blue, was carried out in secret from 1975.

In 1978, the F-117A went into development and was first flown in 1981. But the public did not know about its existence until it was officially announced 7 years later in 1988.

In between 1982 and 1988, the first Nighthawk was delivered as the world’s first operational stealth aircraft to the United States Air Force (USAF). It would be one of 59 stealth aircraft the USAF would receive through 1990, marking the last to ever be delivered.

The United States Air Force replaced the F-117 with the F-22 Raptor before the F-22 program was cancelled in 2009. It was replaced with the cheaper and more versatile F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The first ten of the 55 F-117 aircraft in service were retired in December 2006. A formal retirement ceremony took place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in March 2008.

But the Nighthawks are not gone. They are being stored in hangars at an airfield in the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada. The last 4 Nighthawks arrived at the Test Range on April 22, 2008. The wings and tails have been removed for storage, but some aircraft can be rapidly recalled to flight if required.

Recently, the Air National Guard confirmed that F-117 Nighthawks are being used in training exercises, including serving as surrogates for incoming cruise missiles. Evidence shows that this training practice has been the case for some time now. Because the aircraft can simulate actions like cruise missiles, they are a perfect platform for a cruise missile defense exercise.

The Nighthawk perhaps got its name because it is used only for night-time missions. And in secrecy, no doubt, given its history and even its black color, making it easy to blend into the night skies. But who needs to blend when you can be invisible to radar?

The surfaces and edge profiles of the Nighthawk are optimized to reflect hostile radar into narrow beam signals, directed away from the enemy radar detector. All the doors and opening panels on the aircraft have saw-toothed forward and trailing edges that reflects radar. The outer surface of the aircraft is coated with a radar-absorbent material (RAM). All this makes it virtually invisible.

Also known as the Frisbee and the Wobblin’ Goblin, the mission of the F-117A Nighthawk is to penetrate dense threat environments and attack high-value targets with high accuracy. Nighthawk has been in operational service in Panama, during Operation Desert Storm, in Kosovo, in Afghanistan, and during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The stealth aircraft is mainly constructed of aluminum with titanium for areas of the engine and exhaust systems.