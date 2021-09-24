Hawaiian Air Flight Attendant Released After Being Punched by Passenger

The flight departed from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport bound for Hilo on the Big Island. A passenger on the flight said the incident happened near the front of the aircraft cabin. Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said, “a passenger assaulted one of our flight attendants, who was walking the aisle, in an unprovoked incident.”

The flight departed from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport bound for Hilo on the Big Island. According to Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Alex Da Silva, “a passenger assaulted one of our flight attendants, who was walking the aisle, in an unprovoked incident.”

Upon landing, State Sheriff Deputies boarded the aircraft where the 32-year-old male passenger was arrested for alleged third-degree assault against the male crew member and removed from the plane.

A passenger on the flight, Bill Paris, said the incident happened near the front of the aircraft cabin.

Hawaiian Air spokesperson Da Silva said, “Our flight attendant was evaluated and released from work to rest.”

Hawaii US Senator Brian Schatz, who is Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, stated: “This attack is reprehensible. The assailant must be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There should be zero tolerance for this kind of despicable attack.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the incident.

Unfortunately, Nothing New

According to the FAA, flying during these COVID-19 days is especially stressful for crew members and passengers, especially over mask wearing. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that in the past year, there were 4,385 unruly passenger reports of which 3,199 were mask-related incidents.

In another article today on eturbonews, it was reported that Federal Air Marshals are teaching flight attendants how to deal with the growing risk of passengers who become belligerent and violent, often over face-mask rules.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) instituted a face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States in February of this year, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that fully vaccinated travelers with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the US. However, CDC guidelines still require individuals to wear a face mask, socially distance, and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.