Violent riots break out in Switzerland over COVID-19 passports

Citing the rise in number of new coronavirus cases, Swiss government rolled out Mandatory COVID-19 passports effective September 13.

Large number of people marched through Bern, chanting “freedom” and harassing the police.

Bern police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the rioting crowd.

Tonight’s anti-COVID-19 measures rally in Bern was banned by the authorities and canceled by organizers, but a large number of people still showed up and marched through the de facto capital of Switzerland, chanting “freedom” and harassing Bern police.

Bern police fortified the parliament building and used water cannons, teargas and rubber bullets to forcibly disperse the rioting crowd.

As night fell, the authorities responded by turning water cannons on the demonstrators protesting against the government-mandated COVID-19 passports. There is also a footage of riot police firing tear gas grenades circulating on social media as well.

Some of the protesters threw objects back at the police, while blowing whistles and booing.

Earlier videos and photos from Bern show crowds gathering at a transit station and chanting “Liberte!” – ‘freedom’ in French, one of the languages used in Switzerland. The same chant has been used in the neighboring France to protest COVID-19 passports.

Later, the crowd marched down the streets of Bern towards the parliament.

Police had been on high alert since morning, however, erecting a fence barrier around the Bundeshaus, the seat of the Swiss parliament.

The protesters against the newly implemented COVID-19 passes clashed with police outside the parliament building. Bern security director Reto Nause described it as an attempt to “storm the federal palace,” and the authorities responded by dispersing demonstrators with water cannons and banning future “unauthorized” rallies.

Citing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Switzerland rolled out mandatory COVID-19 passports effective September 13. The certificate shows proof of vaccination, recovery or recent negative test result, and has to be presented to enter restaurants, bars, gyms or other indoor public spaces. The measure is scheduled to expire in January 2022.