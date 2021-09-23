How to Earn Your Degree as a Digital Nomad

The digital nomad culture has sparked a dream in millions of people’s hearts to do away with the status quo and carve out their own paths in life. Maybe you want to teach English in China or bask under the sun in Bali. Wherever your dream destination may be, you don’t have to choose between travelling and building a career. In fact, the two can easily coexist in harmony and even help you achieve your lifestyle more easily.

If you’re interested in learning how to become a digital nomad while in school, read on.

Choose a Degree That Has Opportunities in Remote Work

If you want to become a digital nomad, then you need to choose a major that will give you flexible career opportunities. Rather than picking a field that will tie you down to an office job for the next 40 years, consider more digital-based industries. You could go into programming, web design, digital marketing or writing. You could even earn your degree in education to boost your credentials for teaching English abroad.

There are many flexible online programs that will help you stay in school while you travel. You can apply for a private student loan to get funding for tuition and other expenses. The best part about private loans is that you have more freedom in how you spend the money you borrow. There are also more payment arrangement opportunities that you can take advantage of after graduation.

Be Practical

You will have to keep your feet on the ground as your fantasies about living abroad take flight. Life overseas can be difficult, and there are many everyday challenges you’ll have to overcome as a foreigner. From language barriers to currency conversion rates, there are many things you’ll have to juggle on top of work and school. You’ll have to fulfill visa requirements for your travel destinations as well. The easiest way to enter most countries is on a student or work visa. This could be through teaching English, being an au pair or signing up for lessons at a language school while you get your college education online.

Plan Ahead

You may want to travel freely and live wherever life takes you, but that can only get you so far. You can have far more freedom as a digital nomad, but you still need to have definitive goals for your future. One of the biggest reasons is that after the initial wanderlust begins to wane, you’ll find yourself either homesick or feeling directionless. Without knowing where you want to go, it can be difficult to stay financially secure.

Visas expire, and someone who wants to live in multiple countries will have to spend time in their home country between visas. Where will you live in the interim? What will you do when you want to put down roots? Do you know how to protect your home while traveling? Is your ultimate goal to earn citizenship in a foreign country or return home now and again between travels? As you can see, this requires thoughtful planning no matter where you go or what you study.