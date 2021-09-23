Digital Nomads Welcome in Malta for Extended Stay With New Residence Permit

This new permit is intended to reach new niches beyond Europe, as global mobility continues to rise and gain popularity. Individuals who can work remotely using technology and entrepreneurs with a flair for traveling and discovering new countries and cultures are welcome. More people with regular jobs who are currently working from home are exploring ways of combining this new way of working with mid-term and long-term travel.

“Malta has jumped on the bandwagon of increased demand for remote working globally, as the pandemic shifted goalposts and new trends are being set,” said Charles Mizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Residency Malta, the government agency that manages the permit.

Photo courtesy of MTA/Residency Malta

“Individuals who can work remotely using technology and entrepreneurs with a flair for traveling and discovering new countries and cultures are being made welcome,” continued Mr. Mizzi. “If there are any lessons learnt from the pandemic is that people are willing to move more than ever before. Malta is a country that has much to offer – from its pleasant climate and Mediterranean island lifestyle, to its rich history and heritage, hospitable people, excellent broadband infrastructure and access to world-class health care services. Indeed, nomads will feel right at ease the minute they land here. And with English being an official language and the language for doing business, communicating with locals will prove to be an easy task.”

Those wishing to work from Malta, for a temporary period of up to one year (renewable), must be vaccinated, prove they can work remotely, independent of location. They should either work for an employer registered outside of Malta, conduct business activity for a company registered outside of Malta, and of which they are partners or shareholders; or offer freelance or consulting services to clients whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country. The process is straight-forward and Residency Malta promises an efficient service that discerning nomads expect.

Photo courtesy of MTA/Residency Malta

“People are on the move and Malta is capitalizing on this global trend,” said Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority. “Digital nomads are no longer a niche in the tourist market. More and more people with regular jobs who are currently working from home post-COVID are exploring ways of combining this new way of working with mid-term and long-term travel and the discovery of other cultures. We believe this paradigm shift towards working remotely is here to stay, so there is no better time than now for attracting entrepreneurs who wish to migrate temporarily as well as digital nomadic culture vultures on the move across the world. Malta is an ideal destination, a safe, English-speaking cosmopolitan, Mediterranean island. The only tool required is a good laptop to connect to the country’s nation-wide strong broadband infrastructure.”

Proof of Vaccination: Americans and Canadians must use the Verifly app

More information about Malta’s Nomad Residence Permit may be found at residencymalta.gov.mt/overview.

