Southwest Airlines Says Jamaica’s Flight Operations on the Upswing

Tourism executives in Jamaica are holding a series of meetings with travel industry leaders across United States and Canada source markets. The intent is to increase arrivals to the destination as well as foster further investment in the tourism sector. The strong partnership between Jamaica and Southwest Airlines is growing the nation’s tourism sector in these difficult times.

Southwest is one of the largest airlines in the United States and is the world’s largest low-cost carrier airline. It operates non-stop flights between the major US international airports of Houston (Hobby), Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, Washington, Orlando, Chicago (Midway), St. Louis, and Montego Bay.

The Minister was joined in the meeting by Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright; and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson. They are holding a series of meetings with a wide range of travel industry leaders across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada, to increase arrivals to the destination in coming weeks and months as well as foster further investment in the tourism sector.

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Bartlett detailed Jamaica’s successful reopening last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the establishment of the Resilient Corridors, globally recognized as COVID safe for visitors and Jamaicans alike, and the importance of the strong partnership between Jamaica and Southwest Airlines in growing the nation’s tourism sector in these difficult times.

Southwest’s, Senior Director for Strategic Planning & Airline Partnerships, Steven Swan, noted that Jamaica has been “thoughtful,” “clear,” “easy to communicate with,” and boasts “good load factors.” The airline’s executives also noted that while the Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a “dip” in domestic and international travel demand, they continue to perform well and are very confident about future growth.

