Hispanics spent $113.9 billion on domestic travel in 2019

Most Hispanic travelers (85%) have visited the country/territory of their family heritage, with 15% returning more than once a year and 22% returning yearly.

Fifty-seven percent agreed they are more likely to visit a destination that embraces Hispanic cultures and celebrates Hispanic business and cultural contributions.

The top three domestic destinations for Hispanic overnight travelers are California (21%), Texas (15%) and Florida (14%).

New study that identifies the needs, concerns and behaviors of Hispanic travelers in the United States was released today.

The “Vistas Latinas: A Landmark Study on U.S. Travelers of Hispanic Descent” report, whose name means Latin viewpoints, is the first travel research of its kind to examine the attitudes, opinions and sentiment of travelers from the United States’ fastest growing demographic group.

Vistas Latinas is also the first study to assess the spending power of U.S. Hispanic travelers, finding they spent $113.9 billion on domestic leisure travel in 2019 and accounted for 13% of all domestic leisure travel that year.

Hispanic Travelers & Representation

America’s Hispanic population is a melting pot of rich cultures, so it is important to note that travel experts have used an innovative approach to fielding the survey to mirror the distribution of the Latino population in the United States, and as such provide actionable insights based on where Hispanic travelers live and where their travels might take them.

Of those surveyed for Vistas Latinas – most said they were born in the United States (83%) and a majority indicated their parents were also born in the U.S. Half of respondents indicated their family originated from Mexico, while a quarter of respondents surveyed said they were of Caribbean heritage (Puerto Rican, Dominican or Cuban).

Key findings include:

The vast majority – 80% of Hispanic travelers – prefer to identify as Hispanic, while 25% prefer Latino/Latina and 3% prefer the term Latinx (respondents could choose more than one preferred term).

Fifty-seven percent agreed they are more likely to visit a destination that embraces Hispanic cultures and celebrates Hispanic business and cultural contributions.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they are more likely to visit a destination if they see Hispanic representation in the destination’s advertising and/or marketing materials.