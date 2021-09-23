Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Kazakhstan Breaking News News People Qatar Breaking News Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Doha to Almaty flights on Qatar Airways now

Written by Harry Johnson

Kazakhstan is an adventurer’s paradise, with landscapes varying from snow-capped mountains to expansive deserts, rocky canyons, coniferous forests, and untouched river deltas. Visitors can also admire historical landmarks including the bright-yellow towers of the famous Zenkov Cathedral in Almaty.

  • New service reinforces the warm relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan.
  • New service will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations.
  • The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will launch scheduled passenger services to Almaty, Kazakhstan starting from 19 November 2021. The new service will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

This service will enable passengers flying to and from Almaty, Kazakhstan to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations, via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha, the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to bring our award-winning services to Kazakhstan, adding this unique destination to our growing network. This new service reinforces the warm relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and reaffirms our commitment to further developing trade and tourism between our two great countries.”

Kazakhstan is the economic powerhouse of the Central Asia region. It is an adventurer’s paradise, with landscapes varying from snow-capped mountains to expansive deserts, rocky canyons, coniferous forests, and untouched river deltas. Visitors can also admire historical landmarks including the bright-yellow towers of the famous Zenkov Cathedral in Almaty.

Flight Schedule to Almaty from 19 November 2021:

Friday and Monday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Almaty (ALA) QR 391 departs: 01:15 arrives: 08:35

Almaty (ALA) to Doha (DOH) QR 392 departs: 21:40 arrives: 23:55

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. Qatar Airways also features flexible booking policies that offer unlimited changes in travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 31 May 2022.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

