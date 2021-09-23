Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Hospitality Industry News People Rebuilding Tourism Travel Destination Update Trinidad and Tobago Breaking News

Tourism Trinidad Re-energizing with New Man in Charge

by Linda S. Hohnholz
New Tourism Trinidad CEO
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) just announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for the organization. Kurtis Rudd has been named as the new man in charge, effective 2 days ago on September 20, 2021.

  1. This has been one of the most difficult periods in Trinidad’s travel and tourism history, and new leadership is needed to unite the sector.
  2. With his lifelong passion for brand building and an unbridled love for country, Kurtis Rudd has consistently sought to be of service to the land of his birth.
  3. Rudd said he is proud to charged with the responsibility of promoting the island’s tourism assets.

Kurtis Rudd brings over 25 years of senior management experience along with extensive marketing, strategic communication, and management expertise that will assist Tourism Trinidad as it re-energizes the island’s tourism economy. This has been one of the most difficult periods in Trinidad’s travel and tourism history, and new leadership is needed to unite the sector and define a clear path for the safe restart of international travel.

With his lifelong passion for brand building and an unbridled love for country, Kurtis Rudd has consistently sought to be of service to the land of his birth. He has held several senior managerial positions with leading consumer corporations locally and in the Caribbean including Shell Caribbean, Prestige Holdings Limited, Courts Trinidad Limited, and Guardian Life.

In accepting the appointment, Kurtis Rudd said: “I am proud to join the diverse and talented Tourism Trinidad team charged with the responsibility of promoting the unique and extraordinary tourism assets of our island to the rest of the world. We are at a critical moment in the development of Trinidad’s tourism industry, and we need the strategic collaboration of the private and public sector to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead and move out of this pandemic. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the Board of Directors, led by Cliff Hamilton. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber and global tourism experience to lead the organization.”

Mr. Rudd concluded, “This is truly my dream job, and I am looking forward to working with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts and all stakeholders in shaping and driving the tourism sector’s agenda to achieve long term sustainability and inclusive growth.”

A graduate of Fatima College, Kurtis Rudd holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), General Management from Henley Management College, UK, and is a senior lecturer at UWI-ROYTEC. Married for 25 years, Kurtis Rudd has juggled a fast-paced business career with family life and is a firm believer in balancing one’s personal life with a professional career.

