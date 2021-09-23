Extreme Masking in the War on Dangerous Dining

The school district’s policy on COVID-19 mask wearing says that masks do not have to be worn while eating. Radio host Jason Rantz brought this news to the public’s attention through his AM radio show on KTTH in Seattle. He received a copy of the email sent to parents from a concerned father which stated that lunchtime is a dangerous time.

The email from the principal of Geiger Montessori Elementary School in Tacoma, Washington, Mr. Neil O’Brien was sent to parents in order to update them on the school’s COVID-19 policies. The email said in part: “Children should wear masks during lunch. They can lower it to take a bite or a drink, and raise it to chew, swallow, or talk.”

The Principal went on to explain in the email that despite the fact that the cafeteria has “a fantastic airflow system” and students are socially distanced, “we need to treat lunchtime as a dangerous time for all.”

According to the Tacoma Public Schools website, the COVID-19 policy states that students, staff, and visitors “must wear masks indoors, except when eating.”

Tacoma Public Schools issued a statement explaining that Principal O’Brien’s interpretation of their guidelines went beyond the intent. The statement reads:

“The standard originally set at Geiger was established in good faith as an interpretation of health department guidance to wear masks when ‘actively eating.’ In checking with the health department, that standard goes beyond their intent. We won’t discipline any students for not wearing their masks between bites.”

Not the First Time for Extreme Masking

Back in October 2020, Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, had posted a tweet about dining out in restaurants. He said: “Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”

He even added an illustrative cartoon of a young lady putting on her mask, taking it off to eat, and putting it back on again for each bite. The tweet drew quick ire with responses calling the Governor’s statement stupid.

It was clarified by the government that when dining in restaurants, people should wear their masks but not when actually eating and drinking – further clarification: not in between each bite.

In Walks Automation

In Israel, a face has been developed that comes with a remote control. It allows diners to eat without taking their mask off. The mask can either be opened with a hand remote mechanically or the mask will react automatically when it senses a utensil nearing the opening of the mask. Necessity is the mother of invention.