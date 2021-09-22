Cheapest and priciest five-star travel cities in the US

Durham, North Carolina, is the cheapest US city for a stay in a five-star hotel, coming in at an average nightly price of $152.

Travel and tourism industry experts have analyzed the 100 most populated cities in the US to reveal which offer five-star luxury at the most affordable price. The research found that 29 US cities are cheaper than the US average of $503.

The research revealed the US cities that offer the best value five-star hotels with Durham, NC, Arlington, TX and Minneapolis, MN taking the top spots.

The US cities with the cheapest five-star hotels:

Rank City, State Average price of one night stay % difference of US average 1 Durham, North Carolina $152 -70% 2 Arlington, Texas $163 -68% 3 Minneapolis, Minnesota $188 -63% 4 Greensboro, North Carolina $200 -60% 5 Reno, Nevada $205 -59% 6 Milwaukee, Wisconsin $223 -56% 7 San Antonio, Texas $257 -49% 8 New Orleans, Louisiana $271 -46% 9 Louisville, Kentucky $280 -44% 10 Las Vegas, Nevada $284 -44%

Durham, North Carolina, is the cheapest US city for a stay in a five-star hotel, coming in at an average nightly price of $152. Despite being in the ten cheapest cities, Las Vegas’ ($284) average price was still greater than the US average ($503).

Only six cities were cheaper than the global average: Durham, Arlington, Minneapolis, Greensboro, Reno and Milwaukee.

