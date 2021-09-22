Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Cheapest and priciest five-star travel cities in the US

40 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The research revealed the US cities that offer the best value five-star hotels with Durham, NC, Arlington, TX and Minneapolis, MN taking the top spots.

  • Durham, North Carolina, is the cheapest US city for a stay in a five-star hotel, coming in at an average nightly price of $152.
  • Despite being in the ten cheapest cities, Las Vegas’ ($284) average price was still greater than the US average.
  • New York City was the 21st most expensive city in America at an average price of $395. 

Travel and tourism industry experts have analyzed the 100 most populated cities in the US to reveal which offer five-star luxury at the most affordable price. The research found that 29 US cities are cheaper than the US average of $503.

The US cities with the cheapest five-star hotels: 

Rank City, StateAverage price of one night stay % difference of US average
1Durham, North Carolina$152-70%
2Arlington, Texas$163-68%
3Minneapolis, Minnesota$188-63%
4Greensboro, North Carolina$200-60%
5Reno, Nevada$205-59%
6Milwaukee, Wisconsin$223-56%
7San Antonio, Texas$257-49%
8New Orleans, Louisiana$271-46%
9Louisville, Kentucky$280-44%
10Las Vegas, Nevada$284-44%

Durham, North Carolina, is the cheapest US city for a stay in a five-star hotel, coming in at an average nightly price of $152. Despite being in the ten cheapest cities, Las Vegas’ ($284) average price was still greater than the US average ($503). 

Only six cities were cheaper than the global average: Durham, Arlington, Minneapolis, Greensboro, Reno and Milwaukee.

New York City was the 21st most expensive city in America at an average price of $395. 

