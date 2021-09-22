Cheapest and priciest five-star travel cities in the US

- Durham, North Carolina, is the cheapest US city for a stay in a five-star hotel, coming in at an average nightly price of $152.
Travel and tourism industry experts have analyzed the 100 most populated cities in the US to reveal which offer five-star luxury at the most affordable price. The research found that 29 US cities are cheaper than the US average of $503.
The research revealed the US cities that offer the best value five-star hotels with Durham, NC, Arlington, TX and Minneapolis, MN taking the top spots.
The US cities with the cheapest five-star hotels:
|Rank
|City, State
|Average price of one night stay
|% difference of US average
|1
|Durham, North Carolina
|$152
|-70%
|2
|Arlington, Texas
|$163
|-68%
|3
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|$188
|-63%
|4
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|$200
|-60%
|5
|Reno, Nevada
|$205
|-59%
|6
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|$223
|-56%
|7
|San Antonio, Texas
|$257
|-49%
|8
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|$271
|-46%
|9
|Louisville, Kentucky
|$280
|-44%
|10
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|$284
|-44%
Durham, North Carolina, is the cheapest US city for a stay in a five-star hotel, coming in at an average nightly price of $152. Despite being in the ten cheapest cities, Las Vegas’ ($284) average price was still greater than the US average ($503).
Only six cities were cheaper than the global average: Durham, Arlington, Minneapolis, Greensboro, Reno and Milwaukee.
New York City was the 21st most expensive city in America at an average price of $395.
