Flights from Kazakhstan resume to 16 more countries now

21 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Government commission has made a decision to increase and resume regular international air service from Kazakhstan to 16 countries worldwide with a frequency of 114 flights a week.

  • Kazakhstan’s government officials announce the resumption of air service with several more countries.
  • Kazakh carriers will increase flight frequencies to Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Germany and United Arab Emirates.
  • Flights from Kazakhstan to Czech Republic, China, Italy, Sri Lanka, Kuwait and Azerbaijan also resume.

Officials from the Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread announced that Kazakhstan residents can now fly to 16 more countries, starting September 21, 2021.

The commission has made a decision to increase and resume regular international air service to 16 countries worldwide with a frequency of 114 flights a week.

Thus, Kazakhstan increased flights frequencies to Russia by 54, by 7 to Turkey, by 9 to the United Arab Emirates, by 5 to Uzbekistan and Germany, by 3 to the Maldives, Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s Telegram Channel announced.

Kazakhstan resumed flight to Czech Republic, China and Azerbaijan. Besides, there will be flights from Kazakhstan to Italy twice a week, and flights from Kazakhstan to Sri Lanka and Kuwait three times to a week.

Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, Air Astana, today announced the resumption of direct flights from Almaty to Male (Maldives) from 9 October 2021. Flights will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on Airbus 321LR and Boeing 767.

Air Astana has launched flights to the Maldives on December 5, 2020, and operated until May 24, 2021 before suspension due to government restrictions. According to the Ministry of Tourism of the Maldives, Kazakhstan was ranked fifth by a number of arrived tourists to Male between January and May 2021 after Russia, India, Germany and Ukraine.


About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

