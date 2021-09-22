Princess Cruises cutting out Australia & New Zealand until January 27, 2022

Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise vacations in Australia/New Zealand to January 27, 2022,

This is due to the uncertainty around the return of cruising in the region.

As a result of the pause extension, Coral Princess voyages through January 17 are canceled and Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess seasons through to March 2022 are being canceled.

“It became apparent we would not be able to deliver planned deployment of Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess in Australia before they were due to start their published northern hemisphere voyages,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “We recognize that guests planning cruises over the popular summer and new year holiday period will be particularly disappointed with the changes, however, we wanted to give guests as much notice as possible so they could plan their holidays with certainty.”

For guests booked on a canceled cruise, guests have the option to move to an equivalent cruise. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.