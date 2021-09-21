Top diabetes experts and AI company heading for Guam

The planned study will focus on aggregating healthcare data from different sources and applying AI to identify critical risk factors and provide insights into treating patients with diabetes.

Leading the study will be some of the world’s top medical experts in diabetes, healthcare and technology – specifically around artificial intelligence and wearable technology.

Guam Regional Medical Center (GRMC), American Medical Center (AMC), and Calvo’s SelectCare announced today that they have joined forces with AI Health to launch a research partnership to bring cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) medical research to the island of Guam. The planned study will focus on aggregating healthcare data from different sources and applying AI to identify critical risk factors and provide insights into treating patients with diabetes.

Leading the study will be some of the world’s top medical experts in diabetes, healthcare and technology – specifically around artificial intelligence and wearable technology. The AI Health Advisory Board includes David C. Klonoff, MD (a pioneer in Diabetes Technology); and Francisco J. Pasquel, MD (an expert in optimizing care with Diabetes Technology).

Diabetes continues to be a major public health problem that disproportionately impacts individuals of Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander descent. According to the most recent data from the CDC the prevalence of diabetes on Guam is higher than in most parts of the US, and among adults of Chamorro heritage is 18.9% – nearly one in six.

Guam is an ideal place to study diabetes using AI. “Guam is uniquely positioned to create meaningful impact around the study globally, and most importantly, allow us to leave a positive legacy of making an impact in the community for those who suffer with diabetes,” said Dr. Klonoff. “Guam not only provides us with a very sizable representative sample for our study, but also gives us ethnic diversity, presence of most chronic diseases, and a sophisticated medical community. The island is also small enough so that we can conduct a controlled and efficient study, where we are able to directly engage many of the key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.”

By partnering with hospitals, insurance providers, primary care providers, patients, and labs on Guam, technology company AI Health looks to bring together critical information from all these sources into its artificial intelligence platform. Once aggregated, the team will apply several AI techniques to stratify patients, predict disease progression, and discover personalized opportunities for early intervention to improve patient outcomes.

Guam Regional Medical Center will serve as the Internal Review Board for the Study. “GRMC is excited to contribute to this fascinating research partnership which we are hopeful might bring the dawn of a new era in the care of people living with diabetes, not only on Guam but throughout the whole world,” said GRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander Wielaard.