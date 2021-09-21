A First in Jamaica: Jakes Hotel Reaches 100% Vaccination

Jakes Hotel is the first and only establishment in Jamaica so far to have accomplished this under the tourism vaccination initiative. Tourism is on the rebound globally and travelers are looking for COVID-safe destinations for their travel experiences. Other establishments on the South Coast participating in the vaccination initiative are said to be at levels between 40 and 70 percent.

They are the first and only establishment in Jamaica so far to have accomplished this under the tourism vaccination initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association working in tandem with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative.

In hailing Jakes and its staff, Minister Bartlett said, “I commend Jakes for setting the pace in the drive to get all tourism workers vaccinated. The tourism industry is on the rebound globally and travelers are looking for COVID-safe destinations for their travel experiences. If we are to achieve maximum returns our tourism workers must demonstrate their commitment to protecting themselves, their co-workers, their families and our visitors by taking the lifesaving vaccine.”

Other establishments on the South Coast participating in the vaccination initiative are said to be at levels between 40 and 70 percent, mostly with a first of two dose vaccines.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

In highlighting the “Jakes Family” accomplishment, Jason Henzell, Chairman of Jakes Hotel, Villas & Spa said: “We are proud of our staff of 125 persons achieving this milestone. Jakes strives to be a good steward of community tourism, knowing that the health and safety of our staff and guests, as well as the wider community of Treasure Beach, and in fact Jamaica and the world as a whole, are of great importance to us as a resort destination.”

Relating how it was accomplished, Mr. Henzell said it was by doing “whatever it takes and meeting them wherever” they feel comfortable. “We’ve been spending a lot of time with our staff with regards to educating them on the history of vaccination in Jamaica and the efficacy of each of the COVID-19 vaccines. We arranged for them to meet with doctors, making appointments for them, arranging transportation and even picking them up at their houses, some of them in my own car,” he disclosed.

Mr. Henzell also underlined the importance of being empathetic, as shaming persons would only serve to push them away. He was pleased that adopting a caring, understanding approach worked, adding: “We’re very proud and we think it will mean a lot to the travel trade.”

Regarding the national drive to get tourism workers vaccinated, Mr. Henzell said: “A lot boils down to trust, not rushing them through the process and giving them any reason to feel intimidated.” He added: “If we are to follow all of the research and all the statistics that have been published, becoming vaccinated gives you a much higher success rate of getting through terrible days of COVID if you become infected, so I strongly suggest that you consider the vaccine and even speak to your doctor about which one might be best suited for you.”