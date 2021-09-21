Tourism Industry Marks its Fourth Annual Festival

The theme was chosen to applaud the contribution of those working in the industry as well as the people of Seychelles and the destination. The Tourism Festival will include an address by the Minister of Tourism, unveiling of persons being honored as “Tourism Pioneers.” Children will also be taking part as they interview tourism personalities.

The theme “Shaping Our Future” has been chosen to not only applaud the contribution of those working in the industry but also the people of Seychelles and the destination as the Department of Tourism moves to involve the community and districts in the tourism industry. The United Nation World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Day’ is being held worldwide under the theme “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”

“The Tourism Festival is a most special time for us as we take the time to not only celebrate our trade and destination but also reflect on the state of our industry,” PS Francis said as she presented the calendar of events to mark the annual tourism week.

These will include an address by the Minister of Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde to the National Assembly, the unveiling of the persons being honored as this “Tourism Pioneers,” a series of appearances and discussions on key programs on radio, television, and social media platforms involving key industry figures and the launching of a photography competition amongst others. Children will also be taking part as they interview tourism personalities on the tourism department’s YouTube channel.

New this year is an impact activity in the form of a tree planting event, which will be held on October 2, 2021. PS Francis stated that the event is reinforcing the destination’s commitment towards sustainability and its efforts to remain a green destination. Members of the Seychelles community are invited to support the activity remotely within organizations and neighborhoods by planting a tree.

PS Francis expressed her regret that due to the ongoing situation with the pandemic, the public will not be able to participate in person for the activities, and events will be either by invitation only with limited participants or held online.

“We have scaled back our activities in respect of the public health measures in place. Despite the restrictions, we are satisfied that our events feature educational activities to engage our young people and sustainable events to maintain our efforts to keep the destination green,” Mrs. Francis said.

The public will also be able to enjoy remotely other activities including a panel discussion and the Concours d’Expression Orale by school children as the events will be live streamed or broadcasted. With some slight changes to the event, the food fiesta will be featured on the program again this year as tourism partners will host the events their own premises.

The annual Tourism Festival is an extension of the annual World Tourism Day celebrated on September 27 and initiated by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).