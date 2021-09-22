Malta Exposed by Manchester United: Legends in Malta

The official destination partnership between VisitMalta and worldwide football brand Manchester United exposes Malta’s long successful history in hospitality. Club legends like Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson is another step forward to showcase the Maltese Islands around the globe. The four-part series sees them trying their hand at water sports, glass-blowing, and cooking while checking out the sights.

In the first episode, viewers see the legends try their luck at water sports in Comino, before further episodes in the four-part series sees them trying their hand at glass-blowing in Mdina, and cooking at the Maritime Museum, but not before checking out some sights in Valletta, stopping for a quick Maltese delicacy, and even exploring the Malta National Aquarium.

“I think Malta is great! Every time I come here, I am amazed by the hospitality of the people, the great sites and the good food,” Bryan Robson said, with Denis Irwin adding that “it feels so special to know that Malta and Manchester United have a history that goes back decades, which can only grow from strength to strength, and which can only mean that we get to have the opportunity to always have a reason to be among our Maltese friends, who are practically our extended family.”

There can only be one winner in the end, and Gozo was the perfect backdrop for the announcement by Hon. Clayton Bartolo, Minister for Tourism.

“Our official destination partnership between VisitMalta and worldwide football brand Manchester United enables us to expose Malta’s long successful history in hospitality. The arrival of two club legends like Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson is another step forward to showcase the Maltese Islands around the globe,” remarked Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Clayton Bartolo.

“It was a pleasure for VisitMalta to host Bryan and Denis during their stay in Malta, as part of the official destination partnership which we have with Manchester United. This partnership is of high importance to the Malta Tourism Authority, and to the VisitMalta Brand, which has the United Kingdom as one of its strongest markets, and which, is being seen across the worldwide fanbase of Manchester United, beyond European borders, including the U.S.,” Dr Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the MTA said.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. visitmalta.com