Sandals Resorts Executive Chair Awarded Young Leaders in Travel Pacesetter Award

Adam Stewart Honored for Setting an Example of Excellence in the Travel Industry

Stewart served as the Deputy Chairman of SRI for over a decade, contributing to the advancement of the Sandals Resorts International brand. He led the brand’s transition to its now Luxury Included® signature and introduced the region’s first over-the-water accommodations. Stewart additionally serves as the President of the company’s philanthropic arm, The Sandals Foundation.

On the island where he was raised, facing an audience of like-minded young leaders and passionate travel professionals, Stewart reflected on his own experience becoming a leader, as well as that of his late father, SRI founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who sparked and inspired greatness in the tourism sector throughout his lifetime. “Thank you for this opportunity to remember and share with you today whose shoulders I stood upon on my way to becoming and to consider the lessons in leadership my own journey has taught me and will continue to teach me,” said the Executive Chairman.

