10 gay-friendly travel destinations in US and around the world

As travel restrictions continue to lift, many hopeful travelers are booking trips overseas, including the LGBTQ+ community.
Unfortunately, LGBTQ+ travelers still have to be mindful of safety and legislation concerns in some destinations around the world, with homosexuality still illegal in 69 countries.
To ensure the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and comfortable when traveling, industry experts have ranked destinations across the US and around the world based on factors covering their LGBTQ+ friendliness, as well as things like accommodation options and affordability, to reveal the most LGBTQ+ friendly vacation destinations.
Top 10 LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the USA
|Rank
|City
|Anti-discrimination score
|Number of LGBT events
|Safety index score
|Bars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor per 100,000 people
|Number of hotels per 100,000 people
|Average nightly hotel price (weekend) ($)
|LGBTQ+ score /10
|1
|Orlando, Florida
|100
|6
|48.07
|40
|8,941
|$271
|7.10
|2
|Palm Springs, California
|100
|5
|64.14
|10
|6,214
|$224
|6.29
|3
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|100
|2
|50.79
|31
|2,473
|$165
|5.95
|4
|New York City, New York
|100
|16
|52.73
|7
|276
|$213
|5.94
|5
|San Francisco, California
|100
|10
|42.69
|30
|213
|$206
|5.85
|6
|Iowa City, Iowa
|100
|0
|75.29
|15
|81
|$99
|5.83
|7
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|100
|4
|34.92
|50
|611
|$209
|5.77
|8
|Tempe, Arizona
|100
|0
|54.44
|10
|3,434
|$100
|5.65
|9
|Austin, Texas
|100
|4
|63.31
|18
|345
|$202
|5.53
|10
|Missoula, Montana
|99
|0
|66.71
|19
|269
|$147
|5.48
Orlando is the most gay-friendly city in the USA with a large LGBTQ+ population. As well as being a tolerant and accepting city (with Walt Disney World hosting annual “Gay Day” events”), Orlando has a high number of bars and clubs (40 per 100,000 people) and the proximity to Walt Disney World means there’s also a huge number of hotels in the area (8,941 per 100,000 people).
